Jackson gets going on phase two of Sandwell flood scheme

The £32m Environment Agency project includes the construction of one of the largest flood storage areas in the UK to help protect 1,400 properties from flooding.

The Environment Agency held a sod-cutting ceremony last week to mark progression into the main construction of the second phase. The flood defence scheme has been developed in partnership with Birmingham City Council and Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council.

This phase of the scheme, will provide additional flood storage at Forge Mill in Sandwell Valley, which is upstream of Perry Barr and Witton, and will control the flow of flood water downstream. Work in the Country Park will include new fencing for improved animal pens at Forge Mill Farm, extending it as a visitor attraction.

Jackson completed the first phase of the scheme in spring 2017. Improvements were made to the existing upstream flood storage area at Perry Hall Playing Fields along with improvement works in Perry Barr and Witton, including wall repairs and wall raising along Brookvale Road, construction of walls along Tame Road and installation of a flood gate at the Atlas Industrial Estate entrance.

The phase two scheme is due to complete in spring 2020.