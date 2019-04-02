Jackson targets highways sector

Highways director Paul Watson (left) and managing director Brian Crofton on site at the Woodford Viaduct bearing replacement project in London

Jackson, which began life as Roadworks 1952, has done a lot of motorway work in the southeast of England over the past 20 years and now wants to build on this experience.

Paul Watson, Jackson Civil Engineering’s M25 framework director, has been appointed highways director to lead the new division.

He said: “Through our recent highways experience we’ve laid the foundations of a highly skilled team to go and deliver work across the rest of the strategic road network. Highways England’s delivery plan details the need, and their expectation for SMEs like Jackson to work in a more collaborative and integrated way, which is a really great fit for our business, and our people.”

Jackson managing director Brian Crofton added: “As a company, Jackson began its journey as Roadworks 1952 Ltd, so today it gives me great pride to be able to establish a new highways division within the business. With Paul Watson heading up the division, I know we will continue to grow our influence in this sector and become a key supply partner to Highways England delivering against their values and targets.”

Ipswich-based Jackson Civil Engineering employs around 300 staff and turned over £96m in 2017. It is the largest part of One Group Construction, which also includes SEH French, Emmitt Plant, SEH Ipswich Civil Engineering and SEH Asphalt.