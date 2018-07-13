Jacobs picked for 900km UAE railway

PortmanPortman
Thu July 19 2018

6 days Jacobs has won a consultancy role covering all 900km of the Etihad Rail project in the UAE.

Etihad Rail has appointed it to deliver technical and programme consulting services for the national freight and passenger railway network. Jacobs will provide engineering and design services for the 900km; review and provide oversight for the detailed proposals to be prepared by a network of design and build contractors; and provide construction supervision for the entire project.

"We were able to bring together the combined technical resources and synergies of Jacobs and our recently acquired CH2M team that presents a fully-integrated service offering for this world-class rail project," said Jacobs buildings, infrastructure and advanced facilities president Bob Pragada. "This included accessing the best talent across the breadth of our global network, coupled with a strong local presence provided by Jacobs in the UAE."

The project will be built in phases to link principal centres of population and industry; it will also form part of the planned network linking countries bordering the UAE.

 

