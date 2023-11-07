Jacobs secures PMR framework for UK nuclear plants

Jacobs already carries out resource management operations at Heysham power station in Lancashire

Under an existing project management resource (PMR) framework, Jacobs supports operations at four advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations, the transition from generation to defueling at another three AGR stations and the operation and life extension programme for the Sizewell B pressurised water reactor.

EDF estimates the value of the new two-year contract, which starts in January 2024, at more than US$53m (£43m).

“Our commitment to supporting the UK’s nuclear power fleet helps communities to access sustainable, emission-free energy generation,” said Jacobs senior vice president Karen Wiemelt.

“We will assist EDF to maximise generation from these vital national assets for the remainder of their operating lives and to support energy security and the target of achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.

“Simultaneously, we will assist the transition toward defueling and decommissioning at the stations which have ceased generating.”

Now in its ninth year, the existing PMR contract supports work for more than 200 project management, project engineering specialists and site team supervisors. The new framework is being contracted single-source in recognition of performance over previous years.

Jacobs is now recruiting for locations across the UK and says that it welcomes those with ‘diverse, non-nuclear experience’.

