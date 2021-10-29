Jacobs team lands $8bn nuclear clean-up

The Department of Energy appointed the United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) joint venture for the next tranche of environmental clean-up at the ORR, which includes the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP).

The DOE estimates the contract value at US$8.3bn (£6bn), to be awarded over a 10-year period. The new contract will replace a contract awarded in 2011 to Jacobs as part of the URS CH2M Oak Ridge joint venture.

"Jacobs has supported the DOE's Office of Environmental Management's (EM) mission at Oak Ridge since 2003 to support the clean-up of the ORR and our commitment to creating and preserving more than 2,000 high-quality jobs in the area," said Jacobs Energy, Security & Technology senior vice president Karen Wiemelt. “This award demonstrates how we live our values by delivering sustainable solutions that generate a positive environmental, social and economic impact in the communities where we live and work.”

UCOR will deliver the single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under DOE's End-State Contracting Model. UCOR's team includes four pre-selected small businesses, RSI EnTech, Strata-G, Longenecker & Associates and Environmental Alternatives.

UCOR will be responsible for clean-up and remedial actions at ETTP; clean-up of excess facilities at ORNL and Y-12; design, construction and operation of the new on-site disposal facility; operational activities and surveillance and maintenance for multiple facilities; and core functions for central and project services.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk