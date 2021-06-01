Jacobs wins $6.4bn contract for US nuclear clean-up

The US Department of Energy's Idaho Cleanup Project (ICP) is focused on reducing risks to workers, the public and the environment. The INL site is contaminated with wastes generated from the Manhattan Project, government-owned research reactors, spent nuclear fuel reprocessing, laboratory research and defence missions at other Department of Energy (DOE) sites.

Jacobs is the majority partner in the Idaho Environmental Coalition LLC (IEC), which includes members from Jacobs and North Wind Portage.

Jacobs has already supported DOE Office of Environmental Management's mission at ICP since 2005.

“Jacobs welcomes the opportunity to partner with DOE to advance the restoration of the ICP to beneficial re-use for the INL and Idaho Falls community," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions SVP, North American nuclear Karen Wiemelt. "Together with the DOE, Jacobs will use our technology-driven solutions to reduce the environmental legacy of the Cold War, support high-quality jobs in the region and protect the Snake River Plain Aquifer, a critical element of Idaho's agricultural industry."

Idaho Environmental Coalition will deliver the ICP under DOE's End State Contracting Model. The single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract allows DOE, IEC and project stakeholders to collaborate to define the end states necessary to complete work at ICP.

