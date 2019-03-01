January NHBC registrations up 9%

The NHBC reports that more than 12,677 new homes were registered with its warranty service in January, of which 8,931 were in the private sector (9,214 in 2018) and 3,746 in the affordable sector (2,469 in 2018).

For the rolling quarter, between November and January, 38,611 new homes were registered compared to 37,990 a year ago – an increase of 2%. During this period private sector registrations dropped 6% to 26,668 while in the affordable sector they rose 26% to 11,943.

Seven out of the 12 UK regions experienced growth in registrations during this three-month period – notably Northern Ireland (+65%), Wales (+20%) and the southeast (+19%).

NHBC registration refers to the process of a builder registering a new plot or home to be built in the coming months or weeks, to be covered by its Buildmark warranty, which covers around 80% of new homes built in the UK.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “As a standalone month, the January figures show some solid growth, with a particularly good uplift in the affordable sector. However, it is clear that Brexit uncertainties are affecting the private sector and this will impact the months ahead. NHBC will continue to work to help the industry face these challenges and to keep the focus on the quality of new homes.”