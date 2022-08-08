JC Balls begin works at Clowes business park

Mobilising plant at Stud Brook

Groundwork specialist JC Balls & Sons has started work on levelling the ground, creating plateaus and putting in infrastructure such as roads and services to facilitate the construction of commercial units over the next two years.

The new Stud Brook business park is off the Castle Donington bypass, which connects Clowes’ East Midlands Distribution Centre (EMDC) to East Midlands Airport.

JC Balls’ scope is to deliver a site that is prepped and ready to build with seven development plots. The mixed-use scheme will house bespoke units for office, amenity or industrial use ranging in size from 1,500 to 45,000 sq ft. Clowes has instructed a landscape architect to design a scheme to blend the commercial units at Stud Brook with the neighbouring residential development.

JC Balls operations manager Dane Potts said: “Over the last couple of years, we have been working closely with Clowes and their planning team to give the most efficient engineering solution for the earthworks and infrastructure. Providing Clowes with a solution that gives them the development areas they need. It has been a pleasure working with team at the planning stage and being given the opportunity to self-deliver the enabling works in advance of the building contractors is a privilege.”

