JCB adds semi-automation offer

Intelligrade is initially available as an option on the JCB 220X

The Intelligrade system is now available as an option on the JCB 220X tracked excavator in the UK and will in due course be offered across the whole JCB X Series range.

Leica Geosystems 2D and 3D-ready machine control solutions are available with semi-auto configuration to enhance productivity, accuracy, and safety by automating functions such as boom, bucket and tilt rotator control, and to reduce human error in construction operations.

Working to predetermined site plans, the 2D machine control system provides real-time guidance and accuracy for tasks such as grading and levelling, ensuring the excavator's bucket or blade achieves the desired slope or elevation.

Customers looking for more functionality and precision for trickier earthmoving operations can choose the 3D-ready option to retain the flexibility of upgrading to 3D in the future. To upgrade the factory solution to a 3D version, customers can contact their local Leica Geosystems sales office or dealer, who will support with calibration and installation at the JCB dealership or at the customer’s premises.

JCB business head for excavators, Paul Swallow ,said: “We are committed to innovation with our X Series range and this introduction will mean new levels of efficiency and reduced operating costs. In addition, it gives operators greater levels of accuracy when using X Series machines, delivering consistently high standards on construction sites. It also reduces the need for additional surveyors on site, leading to enhanced levels of safety.

“Leica Geosystems is a leader in the field of 2D and 3D machine control and by integrating these products at the factory, it ensures they are perfectly set up and available to use from the outset. Customers can achieve all the benefits of semi-auto machine control without the disruption or complexity of retro-fitting in the field.”

Leica Geosystems vice president Tommi Kauppinen said: “By leveraging our respective strengths and expertise, we aim to create a seamless integration of easy-to-use machine control technology into JCB's excavators, empowering customers to work more efficiently and safer, and to achieve optimal results.”

