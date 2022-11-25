JCB adds to Loadall range

JCB Loadall 514-40

The Loadall 514-40 is small enough to fit through many doorways, with a cab height of just 1.8 metres and a width of 1.56 metres.

Maximum lift capacity is 1,400 kg – or 525 kg at maximum lift height of 4.0 metres.

It is powered by 18.4 kW (24.7hp) EU Stage V compliant diesel engine without the need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or additives.

The three-cylinder, 1.1-litre engine, offering 66.9Nm of torque, drives through a Bosch hydrostatic transmission to a two-speed Linde motor, delivering a maximum travel speed of 15 km/h (9.3 mph). Four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering give it all terrain capability.

With an unladen weight of 2,695kg, the machine boasts a 17% higher power-to-weight ratio than the previous 516-40 Loadall. However, the 514-40 can be transported on a lightweight 3.5-tonne trailer behind a 4x4 or a light commercial vehicle, making it easier to deliver to site.

Cab width is 20% larger than the previous 516-40 model and, according to JCB, 200mm wider than competing models on the market.

Standard features include a 50mm tow ball with 7-pin electrics, reversing alarm, road lights, the JCB load control system and JCB’s LiveLink Lite telematic system. Options include an LED work light package, amber and green beacons with an orange seat belt, which can all be protected by JCB’s immobiliser Key Pad.

The 514-40 boasts a new lightweight tool carrier and is capable of working with floating forks or a 0.41 m3 bucket. Double-acting auxiliary hydraulics enable a range of JCB attachments to be used. Buyers can also choose between industrial or turf-compatible tyres.

