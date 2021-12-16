JCB adds what3words to Livelink

A JCB Loadall at the Eiffel Tower can be located using a unique combination of three random words

what3words is a system that maps the entire globe into 3m by 3m squares, giving each location a unique three-word reference. The addition of what3words functionality to JCB LiveLink means that any machine connected to the system can instantly be pinpointed to a specific location at any time.

As JCB equipment regularly works on sites without post codes, what3words provides operators with location information with a single click. Benefits include helping service technicians locate machines in the field.

Launched in 2011 and now with more than 300,000 machines monitored by the system, JCB LiveLink gives machine operators and fleet managers access to fleet data through an online portal and mobile app.

