JCB battery diggers move into serial production

The battery-powered JCB 19C-1E on its way to a customer

The 19C-1E models are now coming off the assembly line at JCB Compact Products in Cheadle, Staffordshire, with orders said to ‘rolling in’ from customers from across Europe and North America.

Using leading automotive battery technology, the zero emissions and low noise 19C-1E delivers the same performance as a conventional diesel-powered 1.9-tonne mini excavator, JCB says. It can be fully charged in less than two hours and between charges it can put in a typical full day's shift for a mini excavator, it is claimed.

JCB cites research showing that charging costs over the first five years of ownership will be 50% cheaper than using traditional red diesel and servicing costs are expected to be ‘up to 70%’ lower than on similar-sized diesel models.

JCB Compact Products managing director Robert Winter said: "This is a historic moment for JCB and for JCB Compact Products. We are delighted to go into full production with the industry's first fully electric mini excavator. The machine has a very promising future ahead of it."

