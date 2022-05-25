JCB delivery driver strike called off

A DHL lorry [CC2.0]

Earlier this month, dozens of GMB union members, employed by courier DHL to make deliveries for JCB , voted 96% per cent in favour of industrial action during a formal strike ballot. Strike action was planned for 23rd and 24th May, with more dates to be confirmed.

The drivers were unhappy with the 5% pay rise that they were being offered.

At the last hour, employers offered a pay settlement of 9.5% plus a £750 bonus. The drivers voted by an 80% majority to accept the deal.

GMB organiser Stuart Harrison said: "GMB members working for DHL for JCB should be rightly proud of themselves. They’ve been under attack for four years – faced changes to their contracts and a whopping pay cut. Now they’re walking away with a big pay rise, a bonus and their heads held high. The way they’ve stuck together shows what can be done in workplaces with the basic trade union values of challenging fat cat employers to pay GMB members what they deserve.“

