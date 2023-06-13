JCB introduces battery-powered compact loader

The new 403E

JCB says that the new 403E has the largest standard battery pack in its class, with a 20kWh capacity, giving productivity matching the regular 403 diesel model.

According to the manufacturer, it is capable of completing a full working day, or up to five hours of continuous use in a mixed duty cycle.

In common with the JCB E-Tech range, the 403E has a built-in charger that allows connection to a range of on-site power sources. A 110V socket will fully charge the lithium-ion batteries in 12 hours, while a 230V industrial or domestic plug will charge the battery pack in eight hours. JCB’s off-board rapid charger can also be used for a full charge from a three-phase supply in just two hours.

The machine has with two independent electric motors: one for the driveline and one for the hydraulics. The drive motor offers 33.4kW of power and comes with three driving modes, that the operator can toggle between using two buttons on the top of the joystick.

Hare Mode has a maximum 20km/h drive speed. Tortoise Mode is limited to 8km/h for improved battery life with no lessening of lifting performance.

Snail Mode has a 5km/h maximum speed, that can be adjusted in 0.5km/h increments through a rotary controller and the multifunction display. This delivers precise speed control for inching.

Drive is transmitted through an integrated drop-box to ZF axles that can be supplied with open differentials or with differential locks for maximum traction. The loader is offered with a choice of narrow or wide wheels, plus the option of agricultural or industrial tyres.

Carried over from the 403 diesel model, the loader arms are available in standard and high-lift configurations. The standard lift arms deliver a pin height of 2.9 metres, while the high-lift model achieves a 3.1-metre pin height. Both loader arm set-ups come with a hydraulic quick hitch as standard and the loader arms provide a true parallel lift capability, JCB says..

The 403E offers a tipping load of 972kg with pallet forks, within a transport weight of just 2,671kg. This puts the 403E within EU trailer towable standards. A heavy-duty counterweight option is available, increasing the tipping load by 118kg and the transport weight by 121kg.

The 403E is offered with a fixed or folding canopy initially, with a fully glazed cab as an alternative.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk