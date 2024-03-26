JCB launches its biggest digger yet

The JCB 370X

JCB has expanded its X Series range of tracked excavators with the 370X, its biggest excavator to date.

The JCB 370X has a maximum operating weight of 39,735kg and, according to the manufacturer, can move 4.5 tonnes more material per litre of fuel than competitor models on the market.

The JCB 370X is powered by the EU Stage V compliant Cummins L9 diesel engine, an 8.9-litre, six-cylinder, engine boasts, with 240kW (322hp) available at 1,700rpm.

JCB has also introduced a larger touchscreen display for all of its X Series excavators. The new 10-inch colour touchscreen monitor allows up to 25 user profiles and the saving of up to 15 attachment settings with a quick select key. Other features include keyless start, updated rotary controller and hot key set-up allowing operators to customise control levers.

JCB is also expanding its range of compact excavators, with the launch of two 2.5-tonne platform machines. The 25Z-1 is a zero tailswing model that replaces the previous 8025 ZTS, while the 26C-1 is a conventional counterweight replacement for the 8026 CTS.

The 25Z-1 tips the scales at 2,550kg, while the 26C-1 weighs in at 2,675kg.

Further new products from the British manufacturer see an expansion of its electric site dumper offering. The 3TE is a three-tonne swivel tip model powered by lithium-ion battery. This machine dispenses with the hydraulic pump and engine featured in the diesel powered 3T-2 model and comes with an electric motor that connects to a drop box, to provide full-time all-wheel drive. A 22.3kW electric motor delivers drive to the drop box, while a second 16.1kW electric motor powers the machine’s standard hydraulic circuit, for steering and skip lift, via a hydraulic pump.

JCB has added the CT380-130 and CT430-140 tandem vibratory rollers to its compaction range, completing a line-up of sub-five-tonne machines. Designed primarily for the rental industry, the two machines sit above the current CT160-80/100 and the CT260-100/120. The first number represents the weight category that the machine competes in, the 3.8-tonne market in the case of the CT380-130, with the second number denoting the drum width in centimetres.

Finally, there are upgrades across the famous backhoe loader range. New features for the 3CX, 4CX and 5CX include

Dual Drive, allowing machine repositioning without rotating the driver’s seat

single loader lever to reduce operator effort

revised direction control for quicker and easier use

return to grade function for improved performance

laser level mount for simple 2D installation

upgraded quickhitch with wider fork carriage.

