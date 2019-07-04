JCB secures its biggest-ever UK Loadall order

(left to right) Watling JCB managing director Richard Telfer, Ardent Hire Solutions CEO Jeremy Fish and JCB managing director global major accounts Yvette Henshall-Bell

The order from Ardent Hire Solutions is part of a two-year deal worth more than £75m.

Ardent has invested in a fleet of 1,100 Loadalls ranging from the compact 525-60 through to the 550-80.

The company is also investing in a fleet of 3CX backhoe loaders, rough terrain fork lifts and 7T Hi-Viz site dumpers, which have a low-slung chassis design and revised skip to give improved front visibility.

Group managing director global major accounts Yvette Henshall-Bell said: “We are delighted to secure this major order from one of the UK’s leading plant hire companies. It shows great confidence in JCB machinery and also in the wider construction sector which Ardent’s plant hire business supports.

Ardent Hire Solutions head of marketing Anuj Patel said: “This latest acquisition further strengthens Ardent’s telehandler fleet which is the largest available in the UK today. The availability of advanced technology and telematics on the entire fleet was critical for us when specifying JCB machines.

“For Ardent clients, the knowledge that we are working closely with our supply chain to provide solutions that increase productivity, reduce their costs and, most importantly, reduce their on-site risk gives great reassurance. We are stepping away from the plant hire norm and offering a service that sparks real change in the market.”

Ardent trades from 11 depots nationwide and specialises in providing plant hire to major housing, civil and construction clients. It has a range of over 5,000 units for rent with an average age of less than two years.

