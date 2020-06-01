JCB shop floor approves flexible working arrangements

A JCB worker taking the precautions of the moment

The ballot, conducted at the JCB cabs factory in Beamhurst, Staffordshire on Friday 29th May, will now be followed by further discussions between JCB management and representatives of the GMB trades union.

GMB organiser Stuart Harrison said: “Our members have saved more than 900 jobs by voting to accept the new flexible working proposal.

“Now is when the hard work starts, we’ll be working with JCB to ensure this new agreement is implemented equally and fairly across all JCB sites. Thanks to all GMB members who took part and the senior reps who have been a credit to the union with their hard work and diligence.”

As we reported last week, currently only about 2,000 of JCB’s 6,700 workforce has returned to work, as production has resumed on a restricted basis.

In 2020 JCB had planned to sell and produce more than 100,000 machines but production is now expected to be around half that at 50,000.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk