JLG launches straight boom compact crawler

First shown in-the-iron in May at the company’s ‘New Perspective’ event in Leicester, UK, the X22SJP has a working height of 22m and an unrestricted platform capacity of 230kgs.

A lighter option, the X22SJL, has a GVW (gross vehicle weight rating) of less than 3 tonnes to meet regional transportability requirements.

JLG say the X22SJP can reach its full working height 25% faster than conventional articulated models, giving a significant benefit in operator productivity.

The X22SJP comes with three propulsion options: diesel, bi-energy and full Lithium with AC drive including a standard integrated battery heating system when working in cold circumstances. Other standard features include integrated LED lights and SkyLine technology for operator safety and the variable stabilisation function to allow the X22SJP to be set-up in tighter spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Mirco Negri, senior product manager for JLG in EMEAI, said: “The width of the machine when stowed is extremely compact, just 88cm, which is 10cm narrower than most of its competitors. Another competitive benefit is its working outreach of 12.3m, making it one of the top models of its class.

“Machine controls are consistent with the other models in the JLG compact crawler range and significant effort has also been invested into the user-friendliness of the machine. With one push of a button the machine stows itself from its working position, or it reverses from the ground back up to its previous working position, eliminating the need to use multiple control functions in the platform.”

