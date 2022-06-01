Joanne Conway takes FM Conway chair

Joanne Conway

Michael Conway, former chairman and owner of FM Conway, died in March this year at the age of 67.

His 41-year-old daughter has now taken over as company chair.

Joanne Conway has worked in the business for 21 years and been a member of the board since 2011. Over the past three years, she has been responsible for the manufacturing arm of the business as the managing director of the aggregates and asphalt (A&A) division. Under her tenure, FM Conway has grown to become the second largest asphalt producer in the southeast of England.

Rhia Morgan, who joined the business in 2016, now moves into the role of managing director of A&A.

FM Conway turned over £338m in the year to 31st March 2021 and made a pre-tax profit of £19.8m.

Joanne Conway said: “I am honoured and privileged to take on the role of chair. I have had the pleasure of watching our great business evolve and adapt over the past 40 years under my father’s vision and I am proud of the business that we are today. We are a family business with family values working towards delivering the best solutions for all by using the safest, innovative and most sustainable methods. And most importantly, with a workforce of people that care.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk