John F Hunt acquires Morris Machinery

John F Hunt has taken over Denyo distribution rights with the acquisition

Morris Site Machinery has not turned a profit since 2017 and now the Morris family have decided to sell up.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

The deal was agreed in June following a visit to Denyo in Japan by the John F Hunt board where terms were agreed to transfer the distribution rights. The agreement also involves Chris Morris remaining as part of the management team and all staff being retained as the business relocates to a new premises in Shrewsbury.

David Hunt, managing director of John F Hunt Power, said: “This was a natural fit for us to further diversify the business. Denyo are considered by many to be the ‘Rolls Royce’ of the generator industry. They are widely known for their reliability and excellent residual value.”

He added: “This move also gives us exclusive access to their research and development work on hydrogen fuel cells and dual fuel power systems, so we are excited that Morris Machinery has become part of the John F Hunt Group and see a wealth of opportunities for the company in the future.”

John F Hunt already operates more than 500 Denyo generators, but the plan is to expand the Morris Machinery offering by adding solar and hydrogen powered options. Under the new owners, Morris machinery continue to manufacture and market Hilta pumps and pressure washers as well as ArcGen welders.

Morris Site Machinery chief executive Chris Morris, whose family set up the business in the 1980s, said: “We are delighted that our long-standing collaborative working relationship with John F Hunt sees our business becoming part of this highly successful operation. I am looking forward to continuing my association with the business which we are proud to have built over the past decade along with the excellent site machinery team as we move onto the next chapter and exciting opportunities ahead.”

In the year to 31st March 2021 Morris Site Machinery made a loss of nearly £1.3m before tax on a turnover of £8.0m. The year to March 2020 it lost £5.5m on turnover of £11.8m and in the previous two years it lost more than £505,000 and £649,000. It has not even managed a profit at an operating level since 2017

