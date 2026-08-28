John F Hunt completes demolition at 45 Moorfields

Phase 1 of construction follows the recent completion of demolition and enabling work, which included the demolition of the existing 11-storey building and extensive enabling activities to prepare the site for the redevelopment. Located close to Moorgate Station and the Elizabeth line, the City of London site sits at the heart of a major transport hub used by more than 50,000 people each day.

Hunt’s latest package includes the construction of a single basement together with public realm improvements, including a new plaza and associated hard and soft landscaping. These areas will be delivered in phases to Citypoint and Brookfield, owners of the surrounding properties, with the Phase 1 construction and piling programme running from March 2026 to January 2027.

Paul Bland, chief executive officer of John F Hunt Limited, said, “The start of piling marks the next stage in the delivery of the Tenter House development. Having completed the pre-construction programme, our focus is now on progressing the works while continuing to coordinate closely with developers Freshwater, project managers Buro Four, cost consultants Exigere and the wider project team.”

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