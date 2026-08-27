John F Hunt orders 26 Kubotas

Martin Lavery, left, with Nigel Booley

The mix of mini and midi excavators ranges from the K008-5 micro, U17-5 and U27-4 zero tailswing mini models, through to larger KX030-4, U50-5 and KX085-5 midi excavators.

The order was Boss Plant's first major fleet order since opening its Essex depot earlier this year. John F Hunt MD Martin Lavery said it forms part of a wider fleet expansion across London and the South East.

The hire business grew out of the wider John F Hunt Group's demolition and regeneration activities, offering more than 5,000 assets, both for internal contracting within the group, and for external hire, which now makes up 80% of its business.

“We’ve had Kubota machines for more than 25 years and we’ve known Boss Plant Sales for a long time,” said Lavery. “The opening of the Essex depot is ideal for us, providing local engineering support right on our doorstep.

“Reliability is vital for our customers and we’ve always found Kubota machines to be extremely dependable. The residual values also remain very strong.”

Nigel Booley, sales director at Boss Plant Sales Essex said that the order underlined both companies’ confidence in the market. “Having worked with John F Hunt for more than 25 years, it’s fantastic to continue that long-standing relationship in my role with Boss Plant Sales in Essex,” he said.

“In what remains a highly competitive market, a £1.3m investment of this scale is a real statement of confidence, not only in the continued development of the John F Hunt fleet, but also in Boss Plant Sales and in Kubota. The order demonstrates John F Hunt’s continued commitment to investing in high-quality, reliable equipment and we’re extremely proud to be supporting them with this latest investment.”

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