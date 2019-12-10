John Holland wins contract for Australian rail upgrade

The package of work for the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) involves ballast depth improvements along the entire rail corridor, mudhole removal and track works, drainage upgrades and about 100 level crossing and rail bridge upgrades.

The AU$235m (£122m) North East rail line upgrade, which had funding approved in October 2018, is designed to improve track reliability and ensure smoother journeys, removing causes of major delays to passenger services between Melbourne and Albury. The performance of the line will be improved from an ARTC freight standard to that of other regional passenger lines in Victoria.

ARTC chief executive John Fullerton said: “This is the next key stage towards delivering the upgrade to the North East line and one step closer to improved reliability, smoother journeys and reduced causes of major delays for passenger services between Melbourne and Albury.

“Over the previous months, we have been following a rigorous competitive tender process. We are thrilled to award the contract to John Holland and are confident that their extensive experience delivering large scale rail infrastructure projects will ensure the best outcomes for the project.”

An early works programme began earlier this year ahead of the main contract, which is set to start early in the new year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk