John Moores refurb job for Senate

4-6 Rodney Street

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) has contracted Senate Group to overhaul 4-6 Rodney Street to create a new Management Development Centre for Liverpool Business School.

LJMU has six capital works developments across the city centre, the majority to be completed by 2020. Planning applications are being prepared for the development of the Student Life and Sports Building on Copperas Hill; the extension to the Aldham Robarts Library and the refurbishment of Tithebarn Street.

The Rodney Street project involves the extensive refurbishment of two listed Georgian buildings to create a student hub and business for the university’s business school, while retaining the classical design and period features. Completion is planned for September 2018.

Working alongside Senate on the renovation are Day Architectural, quantity surveyor Todd & Ledson and building services consultant Steven Hunt Associates.

Senate director Kiera Vogel said: “4-6 Rodney Street is the ideal project for Senate, combining our conservation and heritage skills with building services emphasis on the design. We look forward to seeing 4-6 Rodney Street as a focal point at LJMU for facilitating business and student success.”