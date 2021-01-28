John Sisk wins £27m Calder junction works

The scheme as designed by Calderdale Council's consulting engineer, Pell Frischmann

The works to improve the Calder and Hebble junction form Phase 1b of a wider project to improve the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield.

The project is fully funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

As part of the design and build scheme, Sisk has appointed consulting engineer WSP to work on the design elements

The improvement plans focus on the key areas of Huddersfield Road, Stainland Road and Wakefield Road. A new link road will be created via a bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation to a roundabout on Stainland Road. A new signal-controlled junction at the interchange of A629/Jubilee Road and an improved approach lane will also be introduced, as well as landscaping along Stainland Road and additional access points to the canal tow path.

When complete, the scheme will deliver improved access to Copley, Sowerby Bridge and Halifax and aims to improve journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax by up to 30%.

Calderdale Councillor Jane Scullion, in charge of regeneration and strategy, said: “Phase 1b of the A629 project represents the largest civil engineering project Calderdale will have undertaken for several decades. It will see the landscape around the Calder and Hebble junction completely transformed.

“The new link road bridge and other improvements will make a real difference to traffic flow in the area, subsequently improving air quality and reducing rat running on smaller village roads in the area. The landscape around the area will also be improved with the demolition of the derelict former Punchbowl Pub, making a real difference to the gateway to Halifax.

“I’m pleased that a contractor has now been appointed for the project, allowing initial work to begin this year.”

It is anticipated that construction will start in the summer, with completion of the Phase 1b scheme expected before the end of 2022.

