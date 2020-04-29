Johns returns to SIG

Philip Johns, SIG UK managing director

As managing director of SIG UK, Philip Johns is now responsible for overseeing operations that include SIG Distribution and SIG Exteriors.

He previously worked at SIG for 28 years, reaching managing director of SIG UK Exteriors before moving in 2014 to become chief executive of MKM Building Suppliers. He re-joins SIG from his most recent position as chief commercial officer with IBMG Group.

Philip Johns said: “I am delighted to be returning to SIG after five years. The majority of my career has been spent within the group in various roles and I have a strong allegiance for the organisation and the values it stands for. I join in challenging times for the industry, but I look forward to the challenge as we prepare to emerge stronger, with our primary focus on our customers."

