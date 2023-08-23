Jones Bros gets started on £300m wind farm

The ground is being prepared North Kyle wind farm

Brockwell Energy is putting up 49 wind turbines on and around the former Chalmerston and House of Water coal mining sites near Dalmellington in East Ayrshire. Output capacity is expected to be 220.5 MW, with first power generation in autumn 2024.

Jones Bros completed enabling works in May, which included construction of an SP Energy Networks (SPEN) substation platform and construction compound.

Scheduled activity for the Welsh contractor includes constructing reinforced concrete foundations, excavating, and backfilling for cabling, as well as creating 24km of new access tracks and upgrading a further 20km to allow for turbine and transformer delivery.

Contracts director Garod Evans said: “This is our 20th Scottish wind farm and it is of national significance in terms of scale, which is proof of our strong reputation in the sector. Our highly skilled team has already been hard at work, which has allowed us to hit the ground running on the main bulk of the project.”

Brockwell Energy project manager Richard Buckland said: “The Jones Bros team were a pleasure to deal with during the tendering and contracting process. They have been consistent and reliable throughout and have brought some valuable and creative ideas on foundation design and final layout. We look forward to working with them as we deliver this flagship project together.”

