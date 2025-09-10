Jones Bros wins Newport battery park

Site preparation work has started for Afon Wysg 1

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is the principal contractor on the multi-million-pound development of Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park.

Afon Wysg 1, known as AW1, is a 240MWh battery storage project led by Ampeak Energy, south of Newport.

With the ability to increase to 480MWh, AW1 has a grid connection date of October 2026 and an anticipated commercial operations timeframe of Q1 2027.

As part of its £19m civils and electrical package, Jones Bros is flattening the site and building up a platform to alleviate flood risk.

Concrete foundations for the battery and power conversion systems (PCS) units and associated ducting work will be undertaken, as will the installation of precast troughs for the inverters.

Bulk aggregates will be imported via rail to keep HGV movements to a minimum, while concrete from previous demolition work is to be crushed and repurposed.

Ruthin-based Jones Bros firm is also constructing a substation on site, which will be connected to the existing national grid infrastructure.

As part of the ecological enhancement plan, an attenuation pond will be created, new fencing will be installed, and landscaping carried out to help attract wildlife.

Jones Bros project manager Gareth White, who lives close to the site, said: “It’s wonderful to be involved in this phase of the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park. It’s a site the team is familiar with given our work on Uskmouth BESS, and that has helped refine our approach.

“For example, we knew we were able to rely on rail to import more than 50,000 tonnes of aggregate, which reduces carbon emissions and also saves an enormous amount of time. With the use of the railway, we can bring in 3,000 tonnes a day, compared to just 180 tonnes if we relied solely on HGVs due to planning constraints. That means the aggregate can be imported in three weeks as opposed to more than a year.”

Ampeak Energy chief operating officer David Taaffe said: “Our project partners are world leaders and their involvement in this project is key in ensuring its success, both in terms of delivery and in the project’s successful long-term operation.

“We are also pleased that all our project partners are completely aligned with our wider vision for the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park. They recognise the potential for USEP to become one of the largest battery storage sites in the UK and be a catalyst for local and national regeneration.”

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