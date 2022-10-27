JS Wright wins £17m contract on Wapping development

An artist’s impression of the new Saffron Wharf phase of London Dock

JS Wright has been contracted by St George, part of the Berkeley Group, to install the mechanical and electrical systems for all 359 new-build apartments within Saffron Wharf.

The apartment block is part of a master plan for 1,800 new homes and 180,000 sq ft of commercial space on the 15-acre site of the former News International printworks in Wapping.

JS Wright will play a major role in connecting the existing phases of London Dock by extending its district heating system and mains cold water service to serve Saffron Wharf and future phases.

Works will consist of installing a low temperature hot water (LTHW) distribution system, including a heating substation, and a boosted cold water (BCW) plant room with distribution network, along with a CAT5 cold water service, soil & waste, above ground drainage, and rainwater services.

JS Wright will install fire sprinklers, as well as extend the hydrant main and wet risers to serve all the cores.

The mechanical shell and core package also involves installing natural and automatic smoke ventilation systems for the car park, refuse bin stores and commercial units via a ventilation substation, and fitting a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system for heating and cooling common areas.

The electrical infrastructure work will include installing mains and submains distribution and containment systems, lighting and external lighting. Fire alarms, access control and CCTV, TV, data and phone systems, and electric vehicle chargers are also part of the package.

The homes will in turn be fitted out with hot and cold-water services, heat recovery ventilation, radiators and underfloor heating and cooling services via variable refrigerant flow (VRF) fan coil units.

The mechanical work will also include installing billing and control systems and connecting and commissioning the installation of bathroom and ensuite pods supplied by the subcontractor.

JS Wright will also provide the flats with all their electrical systems including lighting, small power, fire alarms and door entry systems.

Work on site is scheduled to start in late 2022, with completion of the contract due in early 2025.

JS Wright managing director Peter Grierson said: “We are thrilled that our reputation for equipping large residential developments with combined M&E systems to full customer satisfaction has been rewarded with such a prestigious commission from a new client.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk