Karlsruher football club picks BAM for new stadium

image by AGN

The city of Karlsruhe awarded BAM Sports the contract, which includes demolition of the original 1955 stadium and construction of a new stadium for more than 34,000 spectators with a VIP area, clubs offices and a fan shop. The contract value is approximately €100m.

The stadium has been designed by architect AGN. The roof is supported by Y-shaped beams, giving the complex a distinctive architectural appearance. The pitch will remain in use during the construction period, which is due for completion in 2022.