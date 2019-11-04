Keadby on course

Carey has poured 11,000 cubic metres of concrete so far

The Keadby site, formerly coal-fired, is being redeveloped as an 840MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station

Main civil works began at the start of April 2019, with PJ Carey (Contractors) responsible for the construction of all foundations and walls for the turbine buildings, six cooling tower structures and a ring road around the site, with 50,000m3 of earthworks.

To date, Careys has delivered more than 50% of its programmed works. It has poured 11,000 m3 of concrete and installed 2,300 tonnes of rebar. Careys’ scheduled completion date is December 2020.

Ahead of the main civil works beginning, CLS Civil Engineering demolished existing structures from the former coal fired plant to prepare the ground for construction.

Britcon (UK) then provided site development works including the installation of hard standing areas for accommodation as well as the installation of temporary power and water connections for accommodation and the installation of the piling matts.

