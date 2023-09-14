Keaveney adds suction excavator to hire fleet

Keaveney's ESE 6 RD RSP

The ESE 6 RD RSP suction excavator is mounted on a Mercedes Benz Arocs 8x4x4 chassis with a fully hydraulic articulated hose carrier

Keaveney’s purchase was supported by a £450,000 loan from Paragon Bank.

Managing director Andrew Keaveney said: "Thanks to the support from Paragon Bank's SME Lending division we have secured the necessary financing to elevate our operations. The acquisition of the suction excavator enables us to meet the growing demand for this asset."

