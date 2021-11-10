Keepmoat makes a start in Rotherham

CGI of the Moorgate Boulevard development in Rotherham

Keepmoat Homes is delivering the regeneration scheme in partnership with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Swinden House, a 19th mansion, was acquired by the steel industry in the 1950s and became a centre for metallurgical research. Keepmoat Homes bought the site from Tata Steel in October 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

Plans for Keepmoat’s Moorgate Boulevard development include the conversion of Swinden House, Lodge House, Sitwell House, and the former stable building into residential apartments. Some of the homes will be available for affordable housing with Auxesia Homes.

Some of the unlisted laboratory buildings will be demolished.

Work at the development is expected to take four years to complete, with the first homes becoming available to purchase late Summer 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk