Keepmoat readies £16m Normanby development

Artist’s impression of High Farm housing

Keepmoat plans to build 105 new homes at High Farm in Normanby, on land purchased from the Collins family.

Work on the site, which ihas been purchased by Keepmoat from the Collins Family, is planned to begin in the next few months. The first homes are expected to be ready at the beginning of 2019.

The site is adjacent to a recently completed Taylor Wimpey development.

The work at High Farm follows on from Keepmoat’s £30m development at The Closes in Redcar, where it has sold nearly 300 new homes.