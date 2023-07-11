Keller builds war chest for acquisitions

The £3bn-turnover specialist already operates in more than 40 countries across five continents and has made 27 acquisitions in the past 23 years. However, Keller is hungry for more growth, saying that it is “keen to acquire further businesses that will help it enhance its product offering or increase market share in target markets”.

The financing, which will take the form of an unrated, fixed rate, debt private placement, saw HSBC act as an advisor and arranger between Keller and institutional investors in a private sale of debt securities.

The transaction was increased from an initial amount of US $150m to $300m following strong demand.

Chief financial officer David Burke said: “This transaction represents an important milestone in our growth journey. It is strategically aligned to our objectives of increasing Keller’s market presence in our chosen markets and focusing on attractive projects that positively impact communities around the world.”

The company was started in 1860 by Johann Keller in Germany and in the 1930s invented the vibro ground improvement method. In the 1970s it developed compensation grouting techniques to correct building settlement and was taken over by UK conglomerate GKN. It has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and is today reckoned to be the world’s largest independent geotechnical specialist focusing on ground engineering and foundations.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk