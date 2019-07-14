Keller restructures North American businesses

Foundations work for Washington DC's Capitol Crossing project

North American companies Bencor, Case, Hayward Baker, HJ Foundation, Keller Canada, McKinney and Moretrench will be integrated into one company and rebranded as Keller.

Keller’s North America president James Hind said: “Combining our capabilities will strengthen our position and give us the platform for further growth and success into the next decade.”

The new company will be managed as eight business units. Seven will be geographically based, each with similar revenue and offering all relevant products. The eighth will offer specialised services - including diaphragm walls, instrumentation and monitoring, specialty grouting, ground freezing and dewatering – that are currently only offered from a limited number of offices.

Moretrench Industrial, Suncoast, and Cyntech will stay as separate businesses within the Keller North American organisation and retain their brands.

The new foundation company will bring benefits to both customers and Keller, said the company. “Primarily we are making this change for our customers,” said James. “Operating as one Keller in each local market, offering all products and services, we’ll be easier to understand and engage with.”

Alain Michaelis, chief executive of Keller added: “This is a significant step forward for Keller Group’s largest division. The team have done a great job in assessing and planning for a successful implementation.”

