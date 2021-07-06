Keltbray names new rail MD

Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson brings to Keltbray decades of experience from both contractors and clients in the railways.

He began his career with Balfour Beatty and was managing director of Birse Rail from 1996 to 2004. He then spent 15 years at Network Rail before joining Crossrail as commercial director in 2019. He left Crossrail last December.

At Keltbray he reports to Phil Price, managing director infrastructure.

Neil Thompson replaces Martin Brown, who leaves in September to take over as chief executive of Barhale. The plan is for them to work together during the handover period.

Keltbray chief executive Darren James said: “Neil brings a wealth of experience and considerable knowledge to Keltbray from his time at Network Rail in particular, and his appointment will further strengthen our ability to deliver the very best service to our clients. I look forward to working with Phil, Neil and the rail team as we progress with the implementation of our strategy for sustained growth. I would also like to thank Martin Brown for his contribution to Keltbray to date and wish him all the very best for the future.”

