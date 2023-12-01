Keltbray orders top £1 billion

Keltbray reports that its order book has now grown four-fold in the last four years and its value is roughly double the company’s annual turnover (which was £528m last year).

Keltbray has been boosted by securing a place on Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) long-term capital project delivery framework for central southern England – alongside OCU Services and the Clancy Group.

This framework alone is expected to be worth more than £1bn to the three contractors over the initial four years (through OFGEM’s RIIO-ED2 price control period, to March 2028).

Keltbray Energy will carry out network upgrades to electricity infrastructure in one of three allocated areas within SSEN’s central southern England distribution area, which covers villages, towns, and cities across rural and urban areas from Berkshire and West London to Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Keltbray has also book a major package of works to deliver the balance of plant (BoP) contract and a 10-year operation and maintenance contract as part of the redevelopment of the former Richborough power station site near Sandwich in Kent. Richborough is being tuned into a 249 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) for Sheaf Energy and its parent company Pacific Green.

Keltbray Built Environment is due to start construction on site in early 2024, directly following on from the early works preparation contract currently being delivered by Keltbray’s remediation team.

Keltbray chief executive Darren James said: “We are delighted to be working with such progressive clients in SSEN and Pacific Green to support the transformation of the existing UK power generation and distribution assets into future-proofed renewable energy facilities, as part of the UK’s transition to a cleaner, more secure energy future.

“These awards highlight the group’s growing strengths and reputation in designing and delivering complex energy infrastructure transition schemes across the UK and are significantly strengthening our secured order book of long term, high-quality work.”

