Keltbray recruits commercial director

Jason Gibbons

Jason Gibbons spent 22 years with Sir Robter McAlpine before moving to Multiplex in autumn 2019. He began his career as a quantity surveyor with John Mowlem, attaining chartered status.

Mr Gibbons also has a masters degree in construction law and dispute resolution, and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb).

At Keltbray Built Environment he will perform the equivalent role that Rob Smith does in the infrastructure division, reporting to group commercial director Peter Suchy.

Keltbray chief executive Darren James said: “I am delighted that Jason is joining Keltbray at this important time for the group, as we progress the implementation of our strategy for sustained growth at pace. Jason has an impressive record of strong and collaborative commercial leadership working in a variety of sectors, and is highly regarded by our customers, particularly in the built environment arena. His experience of major schemes alongside his knowledge of self-delivery will be instrumental in strengthening our ability to deliver high-value engineering solutions that create enhanced value for our stakeholders.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk