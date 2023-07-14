Keltbray secures £17m Sellafield package

The Sellafield site comprises more than 200 nuclear facilities and 1,000 buildings

The £17m contract award follows Keltbray’s recent appointment to the £485m Magnox decommissioning and asbestos removal framework.

The scope of works will see Keltbray deliver a development platform in preparation for the follow-on construction of Lightly Shielded Store 1 (LSS1), a Programme and Project Partners (PPP) project within the Intermediate Level Waste East Zone. Keltbray will also put in a new access road and drainage to the LSS1 site and temporary utility supplies to both the LSS1 construction plot and the adjacent temporary accommodation plot.

The former power station and waste reprocessing site at Sellafield includes more than 200 nuclear facilities and 1,000 buildings. The PPP framework covers some 25 decommissioning projects with work packages let to the five framework partners under NEC contracts.

As previously reported, Keltbray, Costain and the Celadon Alliance (Altrad, KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services and NSG Environmental) have framework contracts for both Lots 1 and 2. Lot 1 also includes Kaefer UK & Ireland, while Lot 2 includes Nuvia, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction.

Keltbrary chief executive Darren James said: “Working together under this highly innovative enterprise framework will help to create a clean and safe environment at the Sellafield site for future generations, improve sustainability and provide continued support for the local economy and communities.”

Operations director David Sloyan added: “Winning this contract represents major strategic progress for Keltbray, and we are delighted to have been selected for the work after a rigorous tendering process. Through this early engagement, we have been able to consistently prove we can provide working solutions to nuclear industry challenges across the UK, and we will again showcase the capabilities of our fantastic team through this contract with PPP for Sellafield Limited.”

