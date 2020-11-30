  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue December 01 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Kent contractor loads up with Peri formwork

Kent contractor loads up with Peri formwork

23 hours Statom Group (formerly Gears) has invested £3.5m in Peri formwork and falsework to bolster its expansion plans.

Peri Skydeck falsework
Peri Skydeck falsework

The purchase includes Peri’ Trio, Domino and Skydeck systems.

The £3.5m formwork order follows a separate investment of £3.5m in machinery with plant dealer Molson, mostly Kobelco excavators.

Stan Nikudinski, managing director of the Dartford-based contractor, said: “We continue to move forward with confidence and ensure that we can grow with our clients' needs moving into 2021. Peri is an excellent business with a selection of formwork provisions that are industry-beating.”

Statom Group specialises in remediation, groundworks and reinforced concrete frames. It changed its name last month from Gears (Groundsure Enabling & Remediation Services) last month. The rebrand followed a change of ownership at the business earlier this year, with Stan Nikudinski taking over from founder Andy Frankis.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »