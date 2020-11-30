Kent contractor loads up with Peri formwork

Peri Skydeck falsework

The purchase includes Peri’ Trio, Domino and Skydeck systems.

The £3.5m formwork order follows a separate investment of £3.5m in machinery with plant dealer Molson, mostly Kobelco excavators.

Stan Nikudinski, managing director of the Dartford-based contractor, said: “We continue to move forward with confidence and ensure that we can grow with our clients' needs moving into 2021. Peri is an excellent business with a selection of formwork provisions that are industry-beating.”

Statom Group specialises in remediation, groundworks and reinforced concrete frames. It changed its name last month from Gears (Groundsure Enabling & Remediation Services) last month. The rebrand followed a change of ownership at the business earlier this year, with Stan Nikudinski taking over from founder Andy Frankis.

