Kent County Council tenders £500m plant supply contract

The Kent plant supply contract is valued at £500m over its four-year term, running to October 2027.

The tender notices explains that the framework will be divided into six lots – five for purchases and one for equipment hire. The six lots (and the value of each) are:

Lot 1: purchase of grounds maintenance equipment (£100m)

Lot 2: purchase of plant machinery and equipment (£100m)

Lot 3: purchase of plant machinery attachments (£50m)

Lot 4: purchase of site accommodation and equipment, including generators and lighting (£100m)

Lot 5: purchase of handheld tools (£50m)

Lot 6: contract hire of all items in lots 1-5 (£100m).

For further details, see csg.delta-esourcing.com/respond/FJ2W667Z3A

