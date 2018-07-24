Kettering project for Parkway

CGI of IM Kelly's new premises

IM Kelly produces bespoke interior trim for the automotive, aerospace and rail industries, with clients including Bentley and Aston Martin. It currently operates from its headquarters on Orion Way in Kettering with various manufacturing satellites. But construction of a new 100,000 sq ft building will provide a larger head office as well as new production, research & development and storage space.

The build will comprise an array of bespoke features including highly insulated vertical composite cladding, alongside rain screen panelling to the main elevations, with ribbon windows, curtain walling screens and a projecting glazed atrium over the reception area.

For the earthworks package, Parkway Construction (MK) has brought in Mick George.

“We have worked alongside Parkway Construction (MK) Ltd on similar projects at Kettering Business Park where this project is located, so are familiar with the surroundings, which puts us in a strong position to deliver another high-class service,” said Mick George director Michael George.