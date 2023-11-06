Keystone strengthens construction team

Julie Morrissy

Julie Morrissy was previously a partner and national head of construction, engineering & projects at Irwin Mitchell before becoming a consultant at Clyde & Co. Her practice combines contentious and non-contentious work for a range of public and private sector clients.

Morrissy has particular expertise in advising on procurement strategies and contract preparation, negotiation and administration.

The other new member of the team is Joe Bellhouse, previously a partner at Knights, BrookStreet des Roches, and Wedlake Bell.

Bellhouse specialises in procurement and development of construction and engineering projects. He has particular expertise in advising on property developments including offices, warehouses, hotels, retail, sports stadia, business parks and residential.

He also advises on energy projects, process plant, roads and bridges, ports, and other engineering projects.

The two latest appointments follow the recent arrival of Sarah Steed, previously a commercial solicitor at the Ministry of Defence and, prior to that, a lawyer with Osborne Clarke.

Joe Bellhouse

Steed specialises in commercial and procurement law within the construction sector and frequently assists on complex contract incorporation and interpretation issues, on final and interim account disputes, and on issues relating to delay and disruption, loss, and expense, within the sector.

James Knight, founder and chief executive of Keystone Law said:

“We are thrilled to welcome two highly experienced Construction & Engineering partners to the firm and expand our growing team of experts. Julie and Joe’s impressive experience and wealth of knowledge will complement and enhance our offering to clients in this area.”

