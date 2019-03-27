Kick-start for Countryside at Burgess Hill

The funding will allow the accelerated construction of infrastructure, including roads, a bridge, landscaping, drainage and utility works, at the eastern and western ends of the site, enabling 1,250 homes to be built. From 2023 the centre of the site will then be developed, providing 2,250 further homes.

Countryside Properties has been appointed developer for the Freeks Farm area of the site and will start building the first phase of 460 homes in March 2020, on the east of the site. It is expected that these will be completed from December 2020, providing a mix of apartments and one to four bedroom house, many of them in kit form, with components made off site.

Homes England director Stephen Kinsella said: “As the government’s housing accelerator we’re using our land, money, powers and influence to make homes happen in the places they are most needed. This funding boost, alongside the appointment of the first developer, represents further great progress for the Northern Arc. We can now make move quickly towards starting on site and constructing quality new homes and facilities for the local community.”