Kiely Bros’ contract is for the design and application of carriageway surface dressing and associated works, including the replacement of carriageway markings and road studs.

The contract runs for a term of three years initially, with options to extend for two further one-year periods,

Kiely Bros, which turned over £75m in the year to 30th September 2019, is already a regular supplier of road surfacing services to Devon County Council.

