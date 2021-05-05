Kier adds to executive team

Sophie Timms (left) and Alpna Amar

Recent arrivals Sophie Timms and Alpna Amar join the Kier executive team that previously comprised 10 men and just one woman.

Sophie Timms joined Kier as group public affairs director in October 2020 from Zurich Insurance where she was head of UK corporate affairs. Her promotion to the executive team is accompanies by a change in job title, to corporate affairs director, reporting to chief executive Andrew Davies.

Alpna Amar joined Kier as finance director of transformation in February 2020. She is now corporate development director, still reporting to chief financial officer Simon Kesterton.

Prior to joining Kier, Alpna Amar spent four years as head of investor relations for TI Fluid Systems, an automotive supplier owned by Bain Capital.

Until their promotion today, human resources director Helen Redfern was the only woman on the Kier executive committee, although the group board is more diverse, with five men and two women.

Amey director Nicola Hindle was meant to join Kier’s executive team but here appointment was Kier announced her appointment as group managing director of Kier Highways shortly before the first national lockdown. She was meant to start on 1st May last year but the appointment was reversed before she started.

Kier chief executive Andrew Davies said that Sophie Timms and Alpna Amar “will provide additional strength and perspectives to the team as Kier looks to move into the next phase of its strategy”.

Sophie Timmes said: "Since joining Kier, I have been impressed not only by the scale of the projects and programmes it delivers, largely on behalf of the public sector, but also its strong credentials in delivering long-term social impact in communities. I am incredibly excited to ensure we keep colleagues and external stakeholders up-to-date with the progress Kier is making and the role infrastructure and construction can play in supporting recovery from Covid-19, rebalancing prosperity and the delivery of net zero goals."

Alpna Amar said: "I'm very proud of Kier's tremendous success in delivering its strategy over the last two years and I'm excited for the next stage. The management team is extremely strong and I am confident that Kier will be well-positioned both financially and strategically to continue delivering value to shareholders."

