Kier, Arcadis directors join High Speed Rail Group board

Mandy Duncan

Duncan is Kier's MD, rail and aviation. Sharrack is senior account director for HS2 at Arcadis. They join the HSRG, an industry body dedicated to advancing UK rail infrastructure, as the UK government looks to rail infrastructure investment to drive economic growth, improve productivity, unlock regeneration opportunities and strengthen connectivity between towns and cities across the UK.

Duncan brings extensive leadership experience from across the rail, aviation, water and nuclear sectors, the HRSG says. Having worked on some of the UK's most significant infrastructure programmes, she offers a valuable cross sector perspective on delivering major projects efficiently and maximising the long term value of infrastructure investment. She also brings significant experience in strengthening supply chains and retaining the skills needed to deliver future infrastructure projects.

Jonathan Sharrock

Sharrock leads the company's work supporting Britain's largest infrastructure project. Combined with 13 years at the Department for Transport, he brings an understanding of both policymaking and project delivery. His experience will support HSRG's work to develop practical, deliverable approaches to future rail investment and help demonstrate how major infrastructure programmes can be delivered successfully and with confidence going forward.

Huw Merriman, chair, High Speed Rail Group, "At a time when government is rightly looking to infrastructure to unlock growth, the debate is no longer whether better connectivity matters. The challenge now is how we deliver the next generation of rail investment in a way that is efficient and affordable, while learning the lessons from projects like HS2 already under way.

"Mandy and Jonathan bring exactly the kind of delivery experience needed to help shape that conversation. Their expertise will strengthen HSRG's work as we continue to advocate for new rail infrastructure that enables a better connected future for all across the UK.”

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