  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri December 06 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Kier business development manager moves to McLaren

Kier business development manager moves to McLaren

9 hours McLaren has recruited Bruce Clarke to be its business development director for the south region.

Bruce Clarke
Bruce Clarke

Bruce Clarke joins McLaren from Kier Construction, where he was business development manager in London. He has previously worked in similar roles for Geoffrey Osborne, Lorne Stewart and Crown House.

“Effective business development is essential to our success,” said McLaren regional managing director Jay Newman, Mr Clarke’s new boss. “Bruce will bring energy and drive to the role, increasing our capacity for identifying opportunities and customer needs. He is a great addition to the team.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »