Kier business development manager moves to McLaren

Bruce Clarke

Bruce Clarke joins McLaren from Kier Construction, where he was business development manager in London. He has previously worked in similar roles for Geoffrey Osborne, Lorne Stewart and Crown House.

“Effective business development is essential to our success,” said McLaren regional managing director Jay Newman, Mr Clarke’s new boss. “Bruce will bring energy and drive to the role, increasing our capacity for identifying opportunities and customer needs. He is a great addition to the team.”

