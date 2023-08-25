Kier confirmed for Bournemouth’s Oak Academy

CGI of the new school building

A new campus for the 900-place secondary school will replace existing buildings on site.

Kier has been involved with the planning and design of the project for more than a year already but has only now been formally confirmed as main contractor. The contract value has not yet been officially released, however.

The new school building is designed be net zero carbon in its operation, with air source heat pumps and a bio-solar roof with photovoltaic panels.

The building has been designed using Kier’s kSchool design platform; an H-shaped layout centres around courtyards and an open dining space with glass walls. Facilities are configured to enable the assembly hall, sports hall and changing facilities to be used by the local community out of school hours.

Mark Norris, operations director at Kier Construction London & Southern, said: “This innovative net zero carbon in operation project will combine improved facilities under one roof, making more efficient use of the site’s footprint and allow the school to increase its student and staff intake.”

